CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a five month old infant.

Deputies responded to the scene at 12:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Saint Fidelis in Carencro.

Captain John Mowell says the call was in reference to a five month old infant with respiratory problems.

The infant was transported to a local hospital where it was later pronounced dead.

Mowell says an autopsy is being conducted to help determine the cause of death.