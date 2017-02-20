Man faces 2 attempted murder charges for shooting at vehicle in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A man is facing two counts of attempted murder for shooting at two people sitting inside a vehicle, according to the Opelousas Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Bellevue Street.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said investigators were able to identify Tevin Thomas as the suspect and arrested him later that day with assistance from the Opelousas City Marshall’s Office.

Thomas was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal trespass.

No one was injured in the shooting.