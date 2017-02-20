Truck driver killed in two-vehicle crash on LA 10 in Washington Parish

Franklinton, LA- A two-vehicle crash on LA 10 east of Franklinton, La. claimed the life of 30 year-old Christopher Rex Blansett of Sumrall, MS.

Police say it happened shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. An initial on-scene investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as 36 year-old April Bertoniere of Bogalusa, LA was driving eastbound on LA 10 traveling at a slow rate of speed and was partially on the right shoulder and partially in the eastbound lane.

Blansett, police say, was driving a log truck eastbound on LA 10 approaching Bertoniere’s vehicle and entered the westbound lane in an attempt to pass.

Police say soon after Blansett entered the westbound lane, Bertoniere abruptly turned left from the shoulder to enter a private drive on the westbound side of the roadway.

Blansett then aggressively applied the brakes in an attempt to avoid crashing but due to his aggressive braking, the load he was hauling shifted, slid forward, and pushed through the cab of the tractor.

He was fatally wounded in the crash and pronounced dead on the scene by the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police say Bertoniere’s vehicle was not hit and she was not injured in the crash.

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol is not suspected to have been a contributing factor.