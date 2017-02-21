Crime of the Week

In 2016 Lafayette Crimestoppers received over 1000 tips from callers outside of Acadiana. From those tips Lafayette Crimestoppers assisted law enforcement agencies in clearing 150 cases, seized over 9,000 illegal drugs with 134 arrests, placing an additional 126 fugitives behind bars. With those arrests Crimestoppers paid over $26,000 in rewards, and since it’s inception in 1982 over $600,000 total rewards were paid out.

Acadiana let continue to make Lafayette Crimestoppers a success in 2017 by calling with information about crimes and other figitives. Remember, if you have any information on a crime or location on a fugitive call our tips line day or night. You too can earn up to $1,000 cash reward and remember all caller will remain anonymous