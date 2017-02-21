Crime Stoppers seeking tips to solve rash of car burglaries near Mire

MIRE, La. (KLFY) – Investigators in Acadia Parish are asking for the public’s help in solving a rash of vehicle burglaries over the last month.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said a total of 12 vehicle burglaries occurred in several locations near the Mire community.

Authorities say the suspect or suspects are seeking property that is either visible within the vehicle or the vehicle is left unlock.

Items such as currency, bags and purses, wallets and in one case a firearm were taken.

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help to identify the suspect(s) involved in these cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call (337) 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.