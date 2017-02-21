Deputies seek suspect who stole liquor, threatened Walmart employee with box cutter

BAYOU VISTA, La. (KLFY) – St. Mary Parish sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who is accused of stealing liquor from a store and threatening a security guard with a box cutter.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on January 29, 2017, at the Walmart in Bayou Vista.

Det. Lt. Traci Landry said surveillance video showed the suspect concealing bottles of liquor in a box containing a baby’s high chair.

The suspect then paid for the high chair with the liquor stash still inside the box and walked towards the exit.

When the store’s security personnel confronted the suspect, he pulled out, what deputies believed to be a box cutter and threatened the employee.

Two unidentified female subjects who accompanied the suspect are also wanted by authorities.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspect or subjects in the photos can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622, 828-337-1960, or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com.

Anyone offering information can remain anonymous.