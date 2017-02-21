Firefighters battle early morning blaze on Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Fire crews responded to a house fire at 1:25 a.m. this morning in the 1200 block of SE Evangeline Thruway.

Spokesman Alton Trahan tells News 10 that the front part of the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The fire was under control in about fifteen minutes and the house sustained heavy fire damage.

The owner of the home was outside when crews arrived on scene and he informed firefighters that he left the house about fifteen minutes prior and was at a neighbor’s house.

Trahan says when the homeowner returned and noticed smoke coming from the home.

He would try to enter but the heat was too intense.

No one was reported injured as a result of the fire.

Officials determined the fire originated in the living room and caused by an unattended candle.

The fire was ruled accidental.