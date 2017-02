LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, will visit Lafayette’s newest VA clinic Tuesday.

It’s his first visit to Lafayette Community Based Outpatient Clinic since being elected in November to represent Louisiana’s third congressional district.

The approximately 29,000 square-foot Lafayette CBOC provides primary care, mental health and specialty care services to the Veterans of southwestern Louisiana and began taking patients in November.