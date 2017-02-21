Lafayette man arrested for shooting dog

Kyle Roberts, 20, of Lafayette has been arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to Bobby J. Guidroz, “On February 15, 2017, St. Landry Parish deputies responded to a disturbance on Auzenne St. in Arnaudville concerning a dog that had been shot.”

Deputies spoke to the owner who stated that she was outside her home when Roberts, her fiance’s son, drove up to and entered the home. When he exited the home he was armed with a shotgun. Roberts

then approached his father’s dog that was lying chained in the front yard and shot the dog in the face. Roberts then returned the gun and left. The owner stated that her fiance’ and Roberts had gotten into an argument earlier in the day.

Robert’s bond has been set at $3,500