Floods in August affecting seed rice now

JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press Published: Updated:
520409b02c35442b80afa2b1add8b600

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The floods that inundated Louisiana in August also damaged rice harvested as seed for this year’s planting.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says he’s temporarily relaxed certification requirements to ensure farmers can buy enough for a chance at a good crop.

Department seed programs director Lester Cannon says farmers will have to buy more of some lots to make up for the problem, but sellers will drop the price to make up for it.

State certification for seed rice requires that at least 80 percent of test batches sprout in the department’s seed laboratory.

Cannon says some lots reach that percentage, but many this year have germination rates of 60 to 80 percent. He says those will be labeled “substandard germination.”

He says non-certified rice averages 60 percent germination.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s