Mire residents on high alert after a rash of vehicle burglaries

MIRE, La (KLFY) – In Acadia Parish, authorities are investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries in the community of Mire.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office say car burglars have hit at least 12 vehicles over the past month.

“It’s not normal happening around here, so everybody just needs to be aware and we need to catch this person,” said Mire resident, Shelley Woodward.

Most of the community members are on high alert after getting word about the crimes.

“It’s an eye-opener,” said Mire resident, Logan Thomas. “This is a close, country community, it’s not often you hear about burglaries and stuff around the surrounding areas.”

“It almost kind of scares me cause I do have little kids and you don’t know who’s walking around outside doing what and where,” said Mire resident, Kaitlyn Meche.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects seek easy targets–those with visible items or unlocked vehicles–taking things such as money, purses, wallets, and in one case a gun.

“There are many times that I’ll come home and I’ll just get out my car and go in the house. There are times that I’ve left my purse in my car with the keys in it and hearing that that’s happening absolutely makes me want to make sure everything’s locked up,” explained Meche, however, she says this type of crime is very uncommon for the area.

“It’s very seldom that there’s a break-in or something of that sort,” said Meche.

When there is any type of suspicious activity, Meche says the town has a community watch and Facebook page, so a lot of the times residents will let each other know.

“We’re a close-knit community and everybody keeps an eye on everything for everybody,” said Woodward.

Woodward says she feels a little uneasy knowing that someone is out there stealing from others.

“Every once in a while we’ll have a break-in, but the community gets together and we all let each other know and usually the person is caught right away, so having 12 and not be caught that’s a problem,” explained Woodward.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office ask that anyone with any information on the crimes call the crime stoppers tip line at (337) 789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.