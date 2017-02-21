New Iberia City Council discusses possiblity of adding police department back

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Officials are saying crime is up in New Iberia and the city council is looking at ways to combat crime, which includes possibly adding a police department back to the city.

New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the council has to come up with a plan to stop crime.

“We’re going to have to do something different and different normally costs more money,” DeCourt said.

Councilman Marlon Lewis said more patrols are needed.

“It’s very sporadic. One week you might see them every day, one week you might see them twice,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the majority of crime happens in the West End.

“Gun violence, gun control, loitering, drug dealing prostitution, those are the issues in my community,” Lewis said.

Mayor DeCourt is proposing a half-cent tax be added to the October ballot to help law enforcement. The city has a one-cent tax already in place that used to pay for things like roads, bridges and drainage.

“Some goes to the fire department, but the bulk of it is how we are funding our law enforcement contract,” DeCourt said.

That contract with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department ends in July and currently costs $6.3 million. DeCourt said a new tax could mean adding a police department back to the city.

“I think is an option we need to flesh out. Over the next month the council will be receiving as many options as I could come up with,” Decourt said.

“I do think we need a city police department. Do we need a sheriff? Of course, to assist our city police department,” Lewis said.

Mayor DeCourt said the city council has to go through many discussions before they can make any sort of decision on how to best aid law enforcement.