Rep. Clay Higgins visits with local business leaders, tours new VA clinic

The words ‘humble servant’ were repeated by Congressman Clay Higgins as he spoke today before a group of local business leaders.

Then, he toured the new Lafayette community-based outpatient veterans clinic.

He also spoke with KLFY news about the president’s proposed travel ban and immigration enforcement.

The day started at the Picard Center for the congressman then he made his way here to the Veterans Clinic. He explained that it’s his honor to make the trek to both places.

The visit to the Picard Center offered the congressman a chance to address issues and expand on his two-year plan in office.

He cracked down hard on his stance about economic growth.

“One and a half percent growth of our economy annually over the last 8 years. Ladies and gentlemen that’s not growth that’s a slow death.”

Carol Trosclair an independent petroleum landman in the oil and gas industry is confident the congressman is working for a better economy especially locally.

“He wants to put us back to work and knows we need growth to do that. So, yes I think he gets it,” Trosclair told News 10

Business owner Bruce Leininger is also satisfied with what he’s heard from the congressman thus far.

“I think the congressman has the — and the backbone to do a good job for the people,” Leininger said.

President Trump’s newly revised temporary travel ban has also caught a lot of attention. Sources says the new ban will exclude green card and visa holders. The seven Muslim-majority countries are to remain on the ban list.

Congressman Higgins calls the ban responsible and necessary.

“We’re going to move forward according to the law but with a vision for protecting American citizens from terrorist attacks,” Higgins said.

Marine Corps veteran Joseph Meche appreciates the visit.

“It was a vote well spent to me. For him to come back and check on us, the veterans,” Meche said.

The congressman also says he supports the immigration enforcement of undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes while in the U.S.