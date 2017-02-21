SNAP Shelter in New Iberia closing

New Iberia, LA – A press release from the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence revealed the closure of SNAP, also known as the Safety Net for Abused Persons in New Iberia and St. Martin parishes.

The closing of the shelter that serves victims from Iberia and St. Martin parishes means several victims would now be seeking shelter, had it not been for Chez Hope, a domestic violence program based in St. Mary parish.

As of Thursday of last week, all calls from St. Martin and Iberia have been rerouted to Chez Hope in Franklin.

Snap’s funding from the Department of Children and Family Services will be transferred to Chez Hope to accommodate victims from Iberia and St. Martin.

