2 arrested on 5 counts of attempted murder for drive-by shooting in Opelousas

Kenneth Manual (left) and Reginald Manual (right) are accused of firing 25 shots into a home in Opelousas on February 1, 2017. (Photo Courtesy: Opelousas Police Department)
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Two men have been arrested on a list of charges, including five counts of attempted murder, in connection to a shooting in Opelousas earlier this month.

Chief Donald Thompson said officers located Kenneth Manuel, 21, and Reginald Manuel, 18, both of Opelousas Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Perrault Street.

The suspects, who are first cousins, are accused of firing 25 shots into a home in the 600 block Pulford Street on February 1, 2017.

Five people were in the home at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported.

During their arrest, investigators found two guns believed to be used in the shooting.

Thompson said the weapons were the same caliber as those used on Pulford Street.

Police are awaiting the results of a ballistics test to confirm their theory.

Both men were charged with assault by drive-by shooting, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and violating a firearm-free zone.

No bond has been set. The suspects are currently being held in the Opelousas City Jail.

