750 job seekers attend LEDA’s Industrial Trades Career Fair

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On Wednesday, the Industrial Trades Career Fair stole the spotlight at the Cajundome Convention Center. The Louisiana Economic Development Authority (LEDA) calculates 750 jobseekers came through.

This is the second year for the Industrial Trades Career Fair. The fair was put together in response to the economic downturn in the oil & gas industry.”

The fair last year drew the attention of some 18,000 job seekers. LEDA’s Economic Development Manager Ryan LaGrange believes the lower number of attendees could be attributed to displaced workers finding work.

LaGrange explains that’s positive news. “We’re seeing some of the local companies starting to hire. People are using those transferable job skills to move into other roles into other sectors,” says LaGrange.

The event showcased 19 companies with hiring managers willing to meet face to face with potential employees. Last year, more than 250 people found themselves with follow-up interviews.

Hilda Jones of Lafayette is both a job seeker and networker. Jones says she’s looking for work – if not for herself maybe for someone else. “This is the oil field; I might not find something for me but I might run into something for other people who might be in need and did not have the opportunity to come here. I kind of network and it’s free,” adds Jones.

Jones was one of many walking around with qualifications in hand and a smile of confidence. The event was hosted by a number of organizations. “This event was put on sort of a partnership between LEDA, One Acadiana and the Louisiana Workforce Commission,” says LaGrange.

To see the list of employers who participated in the career fair go to: http://www.acadidanaopportunity.com event.