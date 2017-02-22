Jeanerette man accused of attempting to run over deputy while fleeing traffic stop

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Jeanerette man is accused of attempting to run over a law enforcement officer and throwing out a stash of drugs before fleeing the scene of a traffic stop, authorities say.

Jeanerette Marshals stopped Robert Treman Wagner Jr., 33, around 11:15 a.m. on February 21, 2017, for speeding near the intersection of LA 87 and Little Woods Road.

When deputies tried to approach Wagner’s vehicle, Wagner got back into the vehicle and attempted to run over the officer while leaving the scene, according to the Marshal’s Office.

Deputies say they saw Wagner throw a glass container from the vehicle while he was driving away.

Investigators later found Wagner hiding behind a home on the old Jeanerette Road.

Deputies seized several packages believed to be marijuana and crack cocaine along with about $1,000 in cash.

The street value of the confiscated drugs is estimated at $2,500.

Wagner was charged with attempted second-degree battery, flight from an officer with force/violence, speeding, reckless operation, battery on an officer x2, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug activity, and obstruction of justice by way of tampering with evidence.

Related Coverage