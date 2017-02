OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The 32nd Annual ‘Here’s the Beef’ cookoff is set for Sunday, March 5th in Opelousas.

The cookoff is being put on by the St. Landry Parish Cattlemans’ Association.

Next Sunday attendees can enjoy a trail ride that starts at 8:30 a.m., fun jumps, food, live music and, of course, the cookoff.

All festivities take place at the St. Landry Parish AgArena in Opelousas.