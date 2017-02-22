Portions of W. Congress, Marie Antoinette under lane closures Friday for concrete repairs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Consolidated Governement’s Public Works Department has announced lane closures for portions of West Congress Street so crews can make concrete repairs.

Beginning Friday, February 24th at 8:00 a.m., West Congress between Foreman Drive and Felicie Drive will have lane closures thru Wednesday, March 1st at 5:00 p.m.

Public Works Director Tom Carroll says Marie Antoinette Drive will also be closed from West Congress to Saboudel Lane during this time.

A detour route for Marie Antoinette Drive will be posted.