Preparations underway for Le Festival de Mardi Gras

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Vendors are currently putting the finishing touches on their rides and booths as they prepare for hundreds of thousands of people to flock to the Hub City this Mardi Gras weekend.

In just a few days, the free 5-day festival will open up to carnival-goers.

“We got the carnival midway, we have 19 bands on the sound stage over the 5 days, we’ve got food, we’ve got games, and yes the parades come right through the fairgrounds, so convenient parking, safe convenient area for kids and families, great place to catch all the action,” said festival organizer, Randall Mann.

Mann says they started setting up as early as Sunday.

Just like previous years, they’re expecting a packed fairground.

Mann says money raised at this event will go into making sure the Mardi Gras experience is enhanced each year.

“This event is put on by Greater Southwest Mardi Gras, we’re the organizing body behind Mardi Gras and the money raised at this event pays for the marching bands, pays for the parades, and pays for all of the activities, because Mardi Gras is the most expensive free party that you’ll ever be around,” explained Mann.

After experiencing rainy weather for the last couple years, Mann says they’re looking forward to plenty of sunshine.

“The weather is suppose to be nice,” said Mann. “We’ve had 3 or 4 years of just really bad weather and we need to have good weather, good turnout, to raise the money to keep putting Mardi Gras on the way people are use to seeing it.”

Mann suggest that everyone download the free Lafayette Mardi Gras app on your mobile phone. On the app, you’ll find information about the festival schedule as well as a GPS parade tracker to keep up with the parade. You can also visit GoMardiGras.com for more information.

The festival schedule is as follows:

Fri. 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Sat. 12 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sun. 12 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mon. 12 p.m.-12 a.m.

Tues. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.