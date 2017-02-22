Sen. Bill Cassidy to host Town Hall in Breaux Bridge

(The Daily Advertiser) – Got questions about what’s happening in Washington?

With Congress in recess, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is making his way across the state this week, fielding questions and listening to constituents.

Cassidy is hosting five town hall meetings, including one at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Breaux Bridge City Hall.

In Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Cassidy joined representatives of FEMA and the Small Business Administration to discuss flood relief for local residents.

He is also scheduled to have meetings in Jefferson Parish on Wednesday, and Assumption and Lafourche parishes on Thursday.

Still a freshman senator, Cassidy has been a leading voice on options to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.