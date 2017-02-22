Sen. Bill Cassidy to host Town Hall in Breaux Bridge

The Daily Advertiser Published:
Bill Cassidy
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans insisted Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, that they’re moving ahead on their effort to void the health care law, even as President Donald Trump’s latest remarks conceded that the effort could well stretch into next year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(The Daily Advertiser) – Got questions about what’s happening in Washington?

With Congress in recess, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is making his way across the state this week, fielding questions and listening to constituents.

Cassidy is hosting five town hall meetings, including one at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Breaux Bridge City Hall.

In Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Cassidy joined representatives of FEMA and the Small Business Administration to discuss flood relief for local residents.

He is also scheduled to have meetings in Jefferson Parish on Wednesday, and  Assumption and Lafourche parishes on Thursday.

Still a freshman senator, Cassidy has been a leading voice on options to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s