Several streets in Ville Platte under boil advisory

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Mayor Jennifer Vidrine tells News 10 a main water line broke on the south side of the city. The line has since been repaired and water service has been restored.

Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Alton Locks Street

Freddie Dunn Street

Ardoin Street

Oak Alley

West Hickory Street

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for at least one minute before consuming.