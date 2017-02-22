SLCC’s Abbeville campus holds parade for toddler killed in MLK parade

Published: Updated:


As carnival season is in full swing across the state, the staff at SLCC’s Gulf Area Campus held a small parade, for a big cause.

Campus Director Lawana Stokes invited every head start program in Vermilion Parish. Each class was given a balloon to release in memory of Paige Levine, who was accidentally killed during the Dr. Martin Luther king parade in Abbeville. The students would have one day been classmates of Paige.

SLCC officials say they plan on continuing the memorial parade in the honor of Paige for years to come.

