Study finds teacher losses in Louisiana under tenure law

The Associated Press Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A new report says as many as 1,700 public school teachers in Louisiana have left classrooms because of the state’s tougher tenure law.

The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2lnRDQM ) reports that the report issued Wednesday by Tulane University says many of those leaving the classroom were educators nearing retirement and teachers working in troubled schools.

The review says at least 3 percent of the state’s teacher workforce has left since the law took effect two years ago.

The study was done by the Tulane-based Education Research Alliance for New Orleans. The group’s board includes officials of the state’s two teacher unions, charter school advocates and others.

The new law made it tougher for new teachers to earn tenure. It also tied job protections to annual ratings based mainly on student achievement.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s