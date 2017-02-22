Study finds teacher losses in Louisiana under tenure law

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A new report says as many as 1,700 public school teachers in Louisiana have left classrooms because of the state’s tougher tenure law.

The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2lnRDQM ) reports that the report issued Wednesday by Tulane University says many of those leaving the classroom were educators nearing retirement and teachers working in troubled schools.

The review says at least 3 percent of the state’s teacher workforce has left since the law took effect two years ago.

The study was done by the Tulane-based Education Research Alliance for New Orleans. The group’s board includes officials of the state’s two teacher unions, charter school advocates and others.

The new law made it tougher for new teachers to earn tenure. It also tied job protections to annual ratings based mainly on student achievement.

