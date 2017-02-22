The Latest: Budget compromise reached on last day of session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The Latest on the budget-rebalancing special legislative session (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Louisiana’s lawmakers have reached a deal to close the state’s $304 million budget deficit.

The agreement won final support Wednesday with only hours to go before the budget-rebalancing special session must end.

After days of haggling, the arrangement will use $99 million from the state’s “rainy day” fund, tap into other available financing and make $80 million to $90 million in cuts to eliminate the budget gap with four months remaining in the financial year.

The question had largely been whether lawmakers in the House would agree to tap into the rainy day reserve account. The Senate earlier in the 10-day session had agreed to use of the fund for $99 million.

The House vote for the rainy day fund legislation Wednesday was overwhelming: 92-9. It required 70 votes to pass.

8:30 a.m.

Louisiana’s deficit-closing special session has reached its final day, with legislative leaders and Gov. John Bel Edwards trying to save a deal to erase a $304 million deficit.

The session must end by midnight Wednesday. The main uncertainty is whether 70 lawmakers in the House will agree to tap into the state’s “rainy day” fund for $99 million. That’s the amount negotiated behind closed doors and passed by the Senate.

Some House leaders prefer to tap the reserve account for somewhere closer to $90 million. That small gap was among the major sticking points.

Edwards supports the $99 million – which is down from the nearly $120 million he originally supported. That amount is more than the $75 million the House initially offered.

