Time winding down on Louisiana’s budget-rebalancing session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s deficit-closing special session has reached its final day, with legislative leaders and Gov. John Bel Edwards trying to save a deal to erase a $304 million deficit.

The session must end by midnight Wednesday. The main uncertainty is whether 70 lawmakers in the House will agree to tap into the state’s “rainy day” fund for $99 million. That’s the amount negotiated behind closed doors and passed by the Senate.

Some House leaders prefer to tap the reserve account for somewhere closer to $90 million. That small gap was among the major sticking points.

Edwards supports the $99 million – which is down from the nearly $120 million he originally supported. That amount is more than the $75 million the House initially offered.