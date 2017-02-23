6 charged in fight during Carencro Mardi Gras parade

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Six people have been charged in connection with a fight that occurred during a Mardi Gras parade on Saturday in Carencro, police say.

Chief David Anderson said in a news release that authorities responded to several fights during the parade but were unable to respond to a fight that occurred at CAYSI Park.

Police began investigating the fight after multiple videos of the incident were shared on social media. Investigators were able to identify and arrest all of the individuals involved in the altercation.

Brandon McZeal, of Duson, Kade Johnson, of Carencro, and Brody Simon, of Lafayette, were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. Simon was also charged with resisting arrest.

Tyler Robin, of Duson, and Drew Chaisson, of Sulphur, were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by intoxication and resisting arrest.

Dainelle Phillips, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Anderson issued a statement about the fights saying:

“The Carencro Mardi Gras Parade is a place to bring your family and friends to enjoy the festivities. These arrests are part of a zero tolerance policy the Carencro Police Department has in reference to these types of incidents occurring at the Mardi Gras festivities. We encourage everyone to act responsibly, treat others with respect and be accountable for your actions.”