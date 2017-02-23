Crystal Weddings’ King Cakes (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Chocolate Caramel Pecan Cream Cheese King Cake

Praline Pecan Cream Cheese King Cake

Address: 221 Jones Rd, Duson, LA 70529

Hours of Operation: Tues. – Thurs., 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Fri., 8:00 a.m. – Noon; Sat., Deliveries Only

Acadiana Eats: Crystal Weddings’ King Cakes (Photos) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY) (Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY)

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas on Facebook OR Twitter.

And be sure to follow Acadiana Eats on Instagram!