Crystal Weddings’ King Cakes (View Menu)
Items featured on Acadiana Eats:
- Chocolate Caramel Pecan Cream Cheese King Cake
- Praline Pecan Cream Cheese King Cake
Address: 221 Jones Rd, Duson, LA 70529
Hours of Operation: Tues. – Thurs., 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Fri., 8:00 a.m. – Noon; Sat., Deliveries Only
Acadiana Eats: Crystal Weddings’ King Cakes (Photos)
