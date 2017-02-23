Behind the scenes look: Krewe of Xanadu Mardi Gras Ball

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Friday night, guests can expect crazy hair, glitter, and glitz as the Krewe of Xanadu rocks the Cajundome with their “Big Hair Affair”.

Bright costumes, crazy dance moves, and plenty of hairspray are just a few key ingredients to a successful Mardi Gras ball.

This year’s theme is “Big Hair Affair”.

“We have the wildest hair you can imagine. My inspiration was from battle of the salons,” said Tina DeRouen.

Krewe of Xanadu Captain Tina Derouen said the all women’s krewe has been preparing for the big night all year long.

“It’s a big production. It takes all year, so it’s a lot of hours.”

And with 240 members, DeRouen said organization is key.

“Having probably 10 committee chairs from a costume committee chair, to a royalty chair, to table chair. We literally had meetings week, after week, after week. It takes a team, yes I am the captain, but I promise you I have over 50 women that are helping me.”

Planning a successful ball can be hectic, but Xanadu member Susan Moncrief said it’s the friendships that makes it all worthwhile.

“There’s just a special bond you get with people when you celebrate this wonderful season we have in Louisiana. It’s more than just ladies getting together with costumes, and wigs, and silver rollers on their head, but we all get it. That’s how we roll.”

Xanadu’s ball is Friday night at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Friday night, KLFY will have live coverage from the ball on KLFY News Ten at 10 p.m.