BLUE REMEMBERS: Looking to the future

Our anchor Blue Rolfes will be leaving us in just a few days now. She’s spent a lot of time looking back at her career over the past few weeks.

Tonight, she’s sharing with us a look at the future.

I’m excited about this next chapter of life. It’s a little scary, to be honest, when you think about doing the same job for 40 years, and then trying something completely different, but it’s good to shake things up every once in a while, and now is the perfect time for me to do just that.

As many of you may know, I grew up just down the road in Lake Charles, but I spent a lot of time in Lafayette because my older siblings all lived here at one time or another. After high school I moved away and lived in Washington, DC, South Bend, Indiana and New Orleans before deciding to come home to raise my family. I can’t think of any other place I’d rather be.

One big consideration for making this move involves two very special little people, my two granddaughters, Caroline and Molly Katherine. They live in a suburb of Baltimore and Dee and I are really looking forward to having the chance to spend more time with them as they grow up. Being a grandparent is the most wonderful experience and I want to be present for that as much as I possibly can.

I’m also excited about the future of KLFY. We’re in the process of become part of the Nexstar Nation, and that new alliance will mean great things for KLFY in terms of news content and the latest technology to help KLFY continue to be the best station for news coverage for all of Acadiana. I know I”ll be watching KLFY, and I hope you will be too!”