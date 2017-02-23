Breaux Bridge officials preparing for Sen. Cassidy’s town hall meeting

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Senator Bill Cassidy has been touring Louisiana to speak with residents.

After a meeting yesterday in Jefferson Parish where community members began to rally, Breaux Bridge’s Police Department is gearing up for his arrival tomorrow.

“Yelling and screaming’s not going to accomplish anything,” said Breaux Bridge Chief of Police Rollie Cantu.

Senator Bill Cassidy’s tour throughout Louisiana didn’t have a great start.

Now, Chief Cantu is gearing up for Sen. Cassidy to speak at the Breaux Bridge city hall on Friday.

Chief Cantu says along with his department, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and state police will be in attendance.

After the outbursts at Sen. Cassidy’s last meeting, Chief Cantu said everyone who plans to attend will have to go through security.

“They will be checked for weapons at the door,” he said, “They will be wanded and passed through security, that’s standard procedures that we have.”

Large purses and bags will be prohibited.

Chief Cantu also recommends those who plan to attend, handle yourself in an orderly manner and hear the senator out before you express your opinion.

“This man is talking about what he’s going to do for Breaux Bridge, St. Martin Parish,” he explains, “You know, we had a flood in August and what I understand, he’s going to talk about what the government is doing to help, you know, let them man talk about what he’s going to do for us.”

Breaux Bridge officials are going to have briefings throughout the day on Thursday to prepare for his arrival.

Senator Cassidy will be holding the town hall meeting tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. at Breaux Bridge City Hall on Berard Street.

The public is invited.