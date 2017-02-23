Gov. Edwards to meet with President Trump to discuss flood, tornado relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will meet with President Donald Trump and his administration in Washington, D.C. on Monday to discuss federal relief for the state to help with the recent floods and tornados.

The governor will also participate in his first meeting as a member of the Council of Governors on Friday. Edwards was appointed to the council in September by President Barrack Obama.

He will also meet with the Acting Administrator of FEMA, Robert J. Fenton, Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

Edwards is expected to discuss relief for flood and tornado recovery and Medicaid Expansion in Louisiana.

The state is currently asking for an additional $2 billion in assistance with the recent natural disasters. Edwards and the Louisiana congressional delegation successfully secured $1.6 billion in flood relief.

The governor is scheduled to return to Louisiana on Monday evening.