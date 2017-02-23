Houston teen shot dead while protecting mom during robbery

HOUSTON (CBS NEWS) — A teen worker was shot and killed in front of his mom during an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant Wednesday evening, police in southeast Houston say.

CBS affiliate KHOU reports that family members have since identified the victim as Javier Flores, a student at Cesar Chavez High School.

KHOU spoke to some of Flores’ friends at the campus today.

“He was a good, really good friend,” said Helizander Rodriguez. “He took a bullet for his mom.”

“I call him my hero just for doing that,” said Endy Herrera.

According to the Houston Police Department, it was around 8 p.m. when the 18-year-old was working at the restaurant and was shot in the neck by one of two robbery suspects.

Police said the victim’s mother was also working in the restaurant when the suspects walked in.

“During the robbery, it appears the black males entered the store, pointed a gun at a female employee who ended up being the victim’s mother. (The victim) tried to intervene and when he confronted the guy with the gun, he was shot.” said Detective David Crowder.

Emergency responders with the Houston Fire Department rushed Flores to Ben Taub Hospital but he did not survive.

Police said they don’t know if anything was taken in the robbery.

“They’re out here working and doing what they’re supposed to be doing and then these two suspects came in and cut that short and certainly there was nothing in there that was worth the life of the 18 year old.” said Detective Crowder.

Flowers placed at a Subway in SE #HOU where 18YO Javier Flores was killed protecting his mom from a pair of gunmen. More on #khou11 12pm pic.twitter.com/OQtiL5uCl4 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 23, 2017

The suspects are described as two young black males.

Witnesses said one of the suspects was around 18 to 20 years old, 5’6” to 5’8” tall, dark in complexion and wearing a dark blue hoodie with black pants.

The second suspect was described as being 17 years old, wearing a light blue hoodie and dark pants as well.

The suspects fled the scene in a 4-door, gold colored sedan, according to KHOU.

According to police, another robbery took place at a different Subway in Houston shortly after.

The descriptions of the suspects involved in that robbery matched the descriptions of the suspects involved the robbery on Broadway.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the second Subway robbery.

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest or charges should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Per HPD: victim was working in store with his mother when 2 men came in and tried to rob place. 18 yr old intervened and got shot #khou pic.twitter.com/zVQtVC0XGQ — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) February 23, 2017