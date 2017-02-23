Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2016 killing of Bikini Betty manager

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish jury has found a man accused in the January 2016 killing of a 29-year-old convenience store manager guilty of murder, according to the Opelousas Police Department.

Det. Sgt. Crystal LeBlanc said Walid Mohamed Alqohaif was shot and killed while working a shift at the Bikini Betty store around 6:22 p.m. on January 5, 2016.

The store is located in the 600 block of South Railroad Avenue. Jeffery Fisher was arrested for Alqohaif’s murder on January 9, 2016.

Fisher’s trial began on Tuesday and ended today when the jury reached the unanimous decision that Fisher was guilty of second-degree murder.