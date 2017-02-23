Tabasco begins tours from New Orleans

(The Daily Advertiser) – The Tabasco brand is expanding with round-trip bus tours to Avery Island beginning and ending in the Big Easy.

Tours will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, departing at 8:30 a.m. from Basin Street Station in New Orleans.

“We’re really excited about this new opportunity to share our unique experience with the residents and visitors of New Orleans,” said Angie Schaubert, Tabasco Brand Sales Manager.

For $65, visitors get round trip transportation to Avery Island, entry for the newly expanded Tabasco Factory tour and updated Jungle Gardens tour and lunch at restaurant 1868.

“Swamp and plantation home tours out of New Orleans have always been a wonderful excursion for visitors, because they’re within an hour’s distance of the city,” said Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director, Fran Thibodeaux.

“A tour from New Orleans, Louisiana’s number one destination, to Avery Island is the trip across the bridge we’ve hoped for and is a wonderful addition to McIlhenny Company’s newly expanded offerings. The exposure the tour will bring to Iberia Parish is exciting as well, and referrals from tour participants will be priceless in future promotions.”