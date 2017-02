DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Police say drivers can expect intermediate lane closures on I-10 East at Duson for the next three to four hours due to an earlier crash.

Chief Kip Judice said an 18-wheeler carrying paper goods flipped over at the Duson exit around 7:30 a.m.

The police chief said the lane closures are to allow crews to remove the vehicle from the roadway.