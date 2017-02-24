Friday Night Parade attracts newcomers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Hundreds lined the streets of Lafayette as the Friday Night Parade rolled through town.

For some this parade is a family tradition, but for others it was a first time experience.

“Small celebrations in some of the more local kinds of towns in Texas and Minnesota, but never like New Orleans,” said Kath Lauchner.

Kathy Launcher and Sue Ging are traveling from Iowa to New Orleans for their first Mardi Gras.

“We went to Google and looked up a place to stop and then we googled parades and sure enough you had some,” said Ging.

The two have never experienced a true Louisiana Mardi Gras.

“I think we are going to see lots of different types of floats and a wide variety of things. That’s what we are looking for,” said Lauchner.

John Frank just moved back to Lafayette from Houston.

“This is my first time at this parade. I’ve been living in Houston for the last 17 years and I just came home and I’m enjoying Mardi Gras,” said Frank.

Frank said the Friday night parade did not disappoint.

“We’re having a great time. Look, I have all these beads we’re enjoying it with the kids, having a great time. Mardi Gras is the best time of the year. It’s my favorite holiday I love it. Laissez les bon temps rouler!”