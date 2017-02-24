Krewe of Gabriel throws parade for sick children in hospital

Lafayette, LA(KLFY) The Krewe of Gabriel came by to spread the Mardi Gras spirit.

There are many children that are too sick to attend the parades.

That’s why the Krewe of Gabriel brings the parade to them.

John O’Meara, a member of Krewe of Gabriel says they are delighted to come out and help these children “They’re not able to have the Mardi Gras that many of our children have,” says O’Meara.

The Krewe of Gabriel is a premier Krewe and has deep roots in Lafayette, nearly 80 years strong to be exact and with members ranging in age from 30 to 90.

This is the second year the Krewe visits Women’s and Children’s hospital and we’re told Friday’s parade was even bigger than last year’s.

Albert Guillot a member of Krewe of Gabriel says “we got a great representation here with our Krewe members about 20-25, we also have the staff of the hospital that also joined in.”

Throws, toys, the hospital’s version of floats and a visit from Peppermint Patty (a donkey) were part of the afternoon parade.

The parade visited all of the sick children’s rooms and even the ICU.