Mardi Gras Indians prepare for Carnival season in Acadiana

dalfred2 By Published:

The history of Mardi Gras dates back hundreds of years, and the Mardi Gras Indians have been around since about the mid-19th century, and the design and construction of these elaborate costumes continues today right here in Acadiana.

James Martin has been constructing Mardi Gras Indian costumes for more than 40 years. It’s a craft he learned from his father at the age of six.  Since then, James has invested thousands of dollars and created dozens of Mardi Gras Indians, spending an entire year working on one piece by piece.

His costume for this year is one like never seen before, and James gave us a sneak peak of at his one of a kind creation.  James says the different tribes compete for best costume each year, so everyone is very secretive prior to Mardi Gras day.

