Scott Police seek woman who stole from Goodwill

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect accused of stealing from the Goodwill on Alfred Street in Scott.

The theft occurred on January 26, 2017. Chief Chad Leger said witnesses saw the woman entered the store and tried on a pink hoodie.

The woman then walked up to the register with the hoodie still on and other items to purchase.

While at the register, the woman told employees she needed to go to her vehicle to get money to pay for the items. left, and didn’t return.

Leger said the woman left and didn’t return. Police used surveillance video to obtain pictures of the suspect as she was entering the store.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Scott Police Department at (337) 889-5105.

Callers can remain anonymous.