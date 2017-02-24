State Police arrest man in Lafayette on child porn charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Investigators with Louisiana State Police have arrested a man in Lafayette after it was learned that he was allegedly in possession of child pornography.

Stephen Lemoine, 28, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 23rd on charges related to possession and distribution of images of child pornography.

In January, State Police Detectives and the Office of Homeland Security received a complaint out of Avoyellse Parish in reference to a computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Investigators found that the suspect (Lemoine) resided in Lafayette and he allegedly created a Facebook account that portrayed himself to be an adult female.

Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that Lemoine utillized the fake profile to entice juveniles to send explicit images to themselves.

After deputies executed a search warrant at his residence, Lemoine confessed that he enticed children to create illicit videos of themselves and share them online.

Lemoine was booked on the following charges:

Possession and Production of Pornography involving Juveniles

Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

David says the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.

“This case highlights the important work that law enforcement does to keep our children safe on the internet,” stated Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent. “As a parent, I fully understand the dangers that online interactions can pose. Our Troopers will continue to work with partner agencies to find and arrest those who choose to use social media to prey on children.”

“The arrest of this child predator should serve as a warning to parents to closely monitor their children’s online activities and electronic devices,” stated Lafayette Chief of Police Tony Aguillard.