WATCH LIVE: Sen. Bill Cassidy hosting town hall in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana’s Republican Senator Bill Cassidy is holding one of his five town hall meetings across the state at the Breaux Bridge City Hall at 9:30 a.m. this morning.

Cassidy will be fielding questions from constituents. The freshman senator faced an angry crowd during a town hall in Metairie, La. on Wednesday.

Breaux Bridge Chief of Police Rollie Cantu said officials have increased security after seeing videos of the town hall in suburban New Orleans.

The Associated Press reports that Republicans around the country have been faced with similar crowds at town halls this week as they’ve gone back to angry constituents.

Cassidy has been a leading voice in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.