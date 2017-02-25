Crash in Central Louisiana kills two teenage girls, several others injured

Rapides Parish (La.) A Friday night crash involving two vehicles and five pedestrians has resulted in the death of two young teenagers. Also, a young adult pedestrian, trying to assist, received serious injuries as a result of the crash.

State Police say they responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 1207 at Bethel Road.

The crash involved a 2007 Nissan Murano, driven by 69 year old Judy M. Kendrick of Pineville, La. and a 1988 Toyota pickup which was unoccupied at the time of this crash.

They say the Nissan was northbound on LA Hwy 1207 when it collided with the Toyota which had been involved in a prior crash and was overturned in the roadway.

During the sequence of events, police say the Nissan also collided with two pedestrians, the original occupants of the Toyota in the first crash.

An investigation has revealed that the two pedestrians were standing in the roadway, beside the Toyota, when they were struck.

The Nissan also collided with a 20 year old pedestrian who was on the edge of the roadway, and was approaching the scene to help, according to police.

Another pedestrian a 16 year old who had stopped to help, climbed onto the Toyota to avoid being hit by the Nissan, and received minor injuries as the collision occurred.

Additionally, the driver of the Toyota from the previous crash, who was now a pedestrian, was struck by the Toyota as the Nissan collided with it.

Judy Kendrick and her passenger, identified as 76 year old William Kendrick of Pineville, were both wearing their seat belts and were not injured.

Two juveniles, identified as 14 year old Kaitlyn Cheatham of Effie, La and 15 year old Haven Coutee also of Deville, La, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they were originally occupants in the Toyota and were the first hit in the sequence of events.

The young adult, that received serious injuries, is identified as 20 year old Christian M. Belgard of Deville. He was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment.

Two other juveniles, both identified as sixteen year old males of Deville, received minor injuries. They were not transported to a medical facility.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and police say both crashes remain under investigation and charges are pending.