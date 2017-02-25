Dozen critical after car runs into crowd along Endymion route, NOPD says; driver intoxicated

NEW ORLEANS — During a press conference Saturday night, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said that investigators suspect the driver who ran into a crowd of people watching the Krewe of Endymion parade was intoxicated.

The man was arrested at the scene near Carrollton and Orleans avenues and taken into custody. Police have not released his name at this time.

The FBI New Orleans Division released a statement Saturday and said they are working with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to determine if a federal violation occurred.

A total of 21 people were injured including five who were taken to a trauma center in ‘guarded condition.’ Seven people declined medical treatment, NOPD said.

The ages of the 21 victims ranged from 3-4 years old to up to 40-or-so years old.

Several people were pinned underneath the dump truck in the aftermath of the crash. Paramedics and civilians raced to help the nearly two dozen injured. None of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to EMS Director Jeffrey Elder.

 

 

Police arrest a man at the scene after a pickup truck slammed into a crowd at N. Carrollton and Orleans (WWL)
One of the victims treated for injuries was a female police officer working the parade. (Photo: @theadvocateno)
