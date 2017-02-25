Dozen critical after car runs into crowd along Endymion route, NOPD says

“About a dozen people are in critical condition” after a vehicle ran into a crowd of people near Orleans and Carrollton avenues in New Orleans, police say.

That location is along Endymion’s parade route.

At least one arrest has been made, according to WWL-TV. At the scene, frantic people were anxiously checking the fate of loved ones at the intersection as Endymion rolled by just feet away.

One woman at the scene said a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the neutral ground at the intersection.

“I actually literally felt it. I felt a rush it was so fast,” Carrie Kinsella said.

Kinsella said the silver truck was travelling down river on Carrollton Avenue when it crossed over into netural ground. It hit a white Chevrolet Malibu, sending it into a utility pole.

Another woman Kourtney McKinnis, 20, said the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.

“He was just kind of out of it,” she said.

The crash sent McKinnis running with her father and father’s girlfriend.

“My body is in shock. I don’t know what to think. I just wanna get out here,” she said.