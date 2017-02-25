Float rider injured during Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) A woman who was participating in Saturday’s Mardi Gras Parade in Youngsville was seriously injured when she jumped from the float causing her foot and the lower area of her leg to be run over.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said for still unknown reasons, the unidentified float rider jumped from a moving float during the middle of the parade.

Youngsville Fire Department and ambulance paramedics, who were riding on the parade route, ran to help the woman, Boudreaux said.

She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, Boudreaux said.

We will continue to follow this story, and provide additional details as the information is released.