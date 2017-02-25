Float rider injured during Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
mardigras_720

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) A woman who was participating in Saturday’s Mardi Gras Parade in Youngsville  was seriously injured when she jumped from the float causing her foot and the lower area of her leg to be run over.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said for still unknown reasons, the unidentified float rider jumped from a moving float during the middle of the parade.

Youngsville Fire Department and ambulance paramedics, who were riding on the parade route, ran to help the woman, Boudreaux said.

She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, Boudreaux said.

We will continue to follow this story, and provide additional details as the information is released.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s