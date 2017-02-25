Motorist killed in crash with bulldozer on Interstate 55

Amite, LA (KLFY) – A two-vehicle crash involving a Bulldozer on Interstate 55 northbound near Amite claimed the life of 55-year-old Denham Springs resident Deanna Lawton.

According to State Police, the crash happened around 6:30 Friday night.

The initial on-scene investigation has led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred when 48-year-old James Lockhart of Galliano, La was attempting to relocate a Cat DC5K Bulldozer from the center median to a “lowboy” semi-trailer, which was parked on the right northbound shoulder of Interstate 55.

Police say at the time of the crash, the location was not an active construction site and there were no warning signs for oncoming traffic and as Lockhart entered the right northbound lane, his Bulldozer was hit on the right side.

Despite being properly restrained, Lawton suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police say and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash and as part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were obtained from Lawton and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Lockhart provided Troopers with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amount of alcohol present. Lockhart was cited for Careless Operation.

The investigation is ongoing and any additional finding will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office.