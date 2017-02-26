Church Point fire crews battle major house fire

UPDATE: As of 1 p.m. the fire at a home in the 100 block of Michelle Street has been extinguished. Officials have confirmed that noone was inside the home. The cause has not been determined and the investigation is on-going.

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – At this hour, the Church Point Fire Department and crews from surrouding areas are on the scene of a major house fire in the 100 block of Michelle Street.

No other information is known at this time as officials continue to fight the blaze.

KLFY has a crew enroute and will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.