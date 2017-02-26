Judge sets bond for Endymion crash driver at $125,000

NEW ORLEANS – A judge set the bond for a man accused of driving through a crowd of people gathered to watch the Endymion parade for $125,000 Sunday.

The judge added if Neilson Rizzuto, 25, makes bail he will be placed on house arrest and not allowed to drive.

Police said Rizzuto drove into 28 people on the neutral ground near the corner of Orleans and Carrollton avenues Saturday night.

Rizzuto was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of first-degree negligent vehicular injuring, one count of hit-and-run driving causing serious injury and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle according to police.

The public defender with Rizzuto asked the judge to take into account he has no prior criminal history and has a job in maintenance for a daiquiri shop.

The judge said he is expecting NOPD to add more charges to Rizzuto.

For the counts he is facing so far, Rizzuto could be looking at a maximum of five years in jail, the judge added.