Louisiana state park entrance fees, cabin costs edging up

AP Published:
chicot
The cost to enjoy Louisiana’s state parks is going up a bit.
The Office of State Parks announced it is raising entrance fees and camping and cabin charges on March 1. Also, sales taxes now will be charged on the fees.
Among the changes, the entrance charge for state parks will increase from $2 per person to $3. Entrance will remain free for anyone 62 years or older and children 3 years old and under.
Increases for cabin, lodge and camping site rentals vary depending on type and day. The price hikes don’t affect existing reservations for overnight stays already booked.
A list of all the changes can be found at http://www.LaStateParks.com .
The Office of State Parks estimates it eventually will raise $3 million annually from the price hikes.

